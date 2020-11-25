Mohammad Amir weighs in on Babar Azam, Virat Kohli debate

Pakistan’s star pacer Mohammad Amir believes that bowling to Babar Azam is more difficult compared India’s Virat Kohli.

The duo has been compared for a number of years after series of consistent performances in different formats of the game for their respective national teams.

Amir, while talking to Cricket Pakistan, said that he has found bowling more difficult to Babar compared to Kohli.

“If you compare Babar with Kohli, I find it difficult bowling to Babar because of his stance,” he said. “Because if I take the ball away from him he plays the drive [through off-side] and if I bring the ball back in, he flicks it [through on-side].”

Babar has represented Pakistan in 29 Tests, 77 ODIs and 44 T20Is where he has managed to score 7,306 runs which included 17 centuries and 47 half-centuries.

On the other hand, Kohli has played 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is for India where he has managed to score 21,901 runs which included 70 centuries and 104 half-centuries.