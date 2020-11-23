Mingora students have a favorite minister: Shafqat Mahmood

The students of Mingora have chosen their favorite minister and it’s Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Students of Jahanzaib College, Mingora rejoiced Monday afternoon after the minister announced the news of closing schools across the country.

جب تک سورج چاند رہے گا

شفقت تیرا نام رہے گا

تعلیمی ادارے بند ہونے پر جشن کا سماں #ShafqatMahmood#CloseEducationalInstitions#schools @Shafqat_Mahmood @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/2mVc5LomRh — Amjad Hussain Bukhari (@AmjadHBokhari) November 23, 2020

In a video trending on Twitter, they were seen chanting, “Jab take suraj chand rahega Shafqat Mahmood ka naam rahega [As long as the sun and moon shine, Shafqat Mahmood’s name will be taken].”

Other students sloganed “long live Shafqat Mahmood”.

A number of people took to social media platforms and shared memes in favor of the minister. Following this, #ShafqatMahmood started trending on Twitter. Here are some of our favorite memes:

No one

Every student to shafqat Mahmood pic.twitter.com/RvXLKe0AcQ — shafqt mehmod (@chup_kar_k_bhey) November 23, 2020

Next Prime Minister 😜😂 of 🇵🇰

One & Only #ShafqatMahmood pic.twitter.com/zpg9KEaz7e — Mian Omer 🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) November 23, 2020

The minister announced on Monday that all educational institutes in Pakistan will close from November 26.

Students to Shafqat Mehmood rn pic.twitter.com/vxneb6kfN6 — noor (@noorrrrrrrk) November 23, 2020

After 23 November Meeting…

Shafqat Mahmood: hum ne schools band karne ka faisla kiya hai

Le students for #Shafqatmehmood pic.twitter.com/6M3YcDofF4 — Zayn (@Zayn81114774) November 23, 2020

The decision was taken during the National Command and Operation Centre meeting.

Mahmood said that the classes will be taken online and the term will continue till December 24. Winter vacations will commence from December 25 and last till January 10.

Exams that were to be held in December have been postponed, he said, adding that they will now be taken when classes will resume in January. Entry exams such as MDCAT will, however, be held as per schedule.