Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Mingora students have a favorite minister: Shafqat Mahmood

They chanted 'long live Shafqat Mahmood'

Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mingora students have a favorite minister: Shafqat Mahmood

Photo: File

The students of Mingora have chosen their favorite minister and it’s Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Students of Jahanzaib College, Mingora rejoiced Monday afternoon after the minister announced the news of closing schools across the country.

In a video trending on Twitter, they were seen chanting, “Jab take suraj chand rahega Shafqat Mahmood ka naam rahega [As long as the sun and moon shine, Shafqat Mahmood’s name will be taken].”

Other students sloganed “long live Shafqat Mahmood”.

A number of people took to social media platforms and shared memes in favor of the minister. Following this, #ShafqatMahmood started trending on Twitter. Here are some of our favorite memes:

The minister announced on Monday that all educational institutes in Pakistan will close from November 26.

The decision was taken during the National Command and Operation Centre meeting.

Mahmood said that the classes will be taken online and the term will continue till December 24. Winter vacations will commence from December 25 and last till January 10.

Exams that were to be held in December have been postponed, he said, adding that they will now be taken when classes will resume in January. Entry exams such as MDCAT will, however, be held as per schedule.

Shafqat Mehmood students
 
One Comment

  1. Muhammad Abdullah  November 23, 2020 4:50 pm/ Reply

    situations in universities are k semester start hua online.. midterm exams ay to universities open, Mid Term Khatam hoty hi lockdown or uuper say lockdown khatam bhi us waqt hona hay jb finals ki datasheet public Honi hay….. prho online paper university main….. at least examination standard should meet the way of education

MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car
TLP's Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
Toyota to unveil in Pakistan Corolla with a 2021 facelift
Pakistan educational institutions to close from November 26
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
'No summer vacations for Punjab students if winter leaves given'
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
