Mengal shouldn’t have been invited to PDM Quetta jalsa: Zehri

Sanaullah Zehri, a former Balochistan chief minister and PML-N leader, said on Monday that inviting BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal to the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Quetta rally was one of the two reasons he parted ways with Nawaz Sharif’s party.

Zehri and Lt General (retired) Abdul Qadir Baloch parted ways with the PML-N on November 7 after developing differences with Nawaz over his narrative.

Zehri and Baloch, speaking separately, also cited the PML-N’s criticism against the army leadership at the PDM rallies as a major reason for them parting ways with the party.

“Mian sahab should have asked him [Akhtar Mengal] that you sat with Imran Khan sahab for two and a half years, why were you expelled from there,” Zehri told Nadeem Malik.

He claimed that BNP-M leader and Mengal’s brother Javed Mengal is running Lashkar-e-Balochistan (a private army) and Hyrbyair Marri was leading the outlawed Balocistan Liberation Army from abroad and they used to kill people in the province for carrying Pakistan’s flag.

“He [Nawaz] never spoke about it but he attempted to impose Akhtar Mengal, who just parted ways with PTI government a month ago, on Balochistan,” said Zehri.

Nawaz, who is a three-time former prime minister, has been criticising Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI DG Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed at PDM rallies for “ousting” the PML-N’s government and helping the PTI into power.

Zehri claimed other parties in the PDM also have objections to Nawaz’s narrative. “No decision in the PDM [meeting] was taken to target [people] with their names,” said former Balochistan CM.

The PML-N has said that Zehri and Baloch never objected to Nawaz’s narrative, even during party meetings.

Talal Chaudhry, a PML-N leader, told Malik that Baloch had apprised the party of his reservations for over two hours before the opposition’s rally in Quetta and had only one agenda: that Zehri should sit on the stage.

“There was no issue of narrative,” said Chaudhry. “He [Zehri] himself drove Maryam Nawaz’s vehicle in Quetta.”

He said that Zehri and Baloch left the party because they had differences with Mengal, adding that inviting the BNP-M leader to the rally was necessary for the opposition’s cause.

“If Mengal sahab hadn’t come to the rally, it would have given the impression that the PDM has broken.”