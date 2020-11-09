Monday, November 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Mengal shouldn’t have been invited to PDM Quetta jalsa: Zehri

Says Nawaz attempted to impose BNP-M leader on Balochistan

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Mengal shouldn’t have been invited to PDM Quetta jalsa: Zehri

Photo: Samaa

Sanaullah Zehri, a former Balochistan chief minister and PML-N leader, said on Monday that inviting BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal to the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Quetta rally was one of the two reasons he parted ways with Nawaz Sharif’s party.

Zehri and Lt General (retired) Abdul Qadir Baloch parted ways with the PML-N on November 7 after developing differences with Nawaz over his narrative.

Zehri and Baloch, speaking separately, also cited the PML-N’s criticism against the army leadership at the PDM rallies as a major reason for them parting ways with the party.

“Mian sahab should have asked him [Akhtar Mengal] that you sat with Imran Khan sahab for two and a half years, why were you expelled from there,” Zehri told Nadeem Malik.

He claimed that BNP-M leader and Mengal’s brother Javed Mengal is running Lashkar-e-Balochistan (a private army) and Hyrbyair Marri was leading the outlawed Balocistan Liberation Army from abroad and they used to kill people in the province for carrying Pakistan’s flag.

“He [Nawaz] never spoke about it but he attempted to impose Akhtar Mengal, who just parted ways with PTI government a month ago, on Balochistan,” said Zehri.

Nawaz, who is a three-time former prime minister, has been criticising Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI DG Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed at PDM rallies for “ousting” the PML-N’s government and helping the PTI into power.

Zehri claimed other parties in the PDM also have objections to Nawaz’s narrative. “No decision in the PDM [meeting] was taken to target [people] with their names,” said former Balochistan CM.

The PML-N has said that Zehri and Baloch never objected to Nawaz’s narrative, even during party meetings.

Talal Chaudhry, a PML-N leader, told Malik that Baloch had apprised the party of his reservations for over two hours before the opposition’s rally in Quetta and had only one agenda: that Zehri should sit on the stage.

“There was no issue of narrative,” said Chaudhry. “He [Zehri] himself drove Maryam Nawaz’s vehicle in Quetta.”

He said that Zehri and Baloch left the party because they had differences with Mengal, adding that inviting the BNP-M leader to the rally was necessary for the opposition’s cause.

“If Mengal sahab hadn’t come to the rally, it would have given the  impression that the PDM has broken.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan PDM
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Akhtar Mengal, PDM, Nawaz Sharif
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.