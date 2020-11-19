Mashal case: Court commutes killer’s death sentence to life imprisonment

The Peshawar High Court commuted on Thursday the death sentence awarded to the man accused of lynching student Mashal Khan, Imran Ali, to a life imprisonment but maintained the convictions and jail terms handed to the other men.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Syed Attique Shah, had reserved the verdict on September 29.

In its verdict, the court has also dismissed the bail pleas of 25 suspects in the case and ordered the police to arrest them.

Mashal, a student of the Department of Mass Communication at Abdul Wali Khan University, was killed by a mob on allegations of blasphemy in April 2017.