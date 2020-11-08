Send the ‘lotas’ and selectors home, Maryam tells Gilgit-Baltistan

Send the lotas (turncoats) and selectors home, Maryam Nawaz told a crowd of PML-N supporters in Gilgit-Baltistan Sunday evening.

She is campaigning in GB ahead of the November 15 election, despite the GB High Court giving all ministers and politicians 72 hours to leave the region on November 6.

Maryam said she heard the PML-N was winning in the area. Don’t come in between me and Diamer, she told leaders on the stage, gesturing for them to move aside and not block her view of the crowd.

The PML-N vice-president alleged that rigging was occuring in the region ahead of the election but said when the lion stands up, all the birds flee.

“Do you know what our slogan of ‘vote ko izzat do‘ means? It means we wont let our votes be stolen,” she said, urging people to vote on election day.

Maryam also discussed turncoats, particularly a former PML-N minister who had joined the PTI, and said those who stand with you in good times but crumble under pressure aren’t worthy of votes.

We need a new tradition here, let’s start a tradition of sending lotas home, she said.

No one can sell your votes, Maryam told the crowd, adding that the PML-N’s other name was the safeguarders of the GB people.

She also praised GB Chief Minister Mir Afzal and said even if he isn’t the chief minister anymore, he is the CM of their hearts. A man who does his job, is like a tola of gold, she said.

Maryam listed a number of development projects undertaken and completed during her father Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, such as the airport, and sports complex she was speaking at, and said the people of GB need the PML-N.

She also promised to ensure fair compensation for the families displaced due to the construction of the Diamer Bhasha Dam.