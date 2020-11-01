Sunday, November 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi tests coronavirus positive

He's down but not out

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi tests coronavirus positive

Photo: Ali Zaidi/Facebook

Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He announced the news Saturday night via Twitter.

He said he will be quarantining and isolating himself but said he “wasn’t out”.

Zaidi said he will keep using social media and “expose those who have robbed this nation and continue to damage us even today”.

His announcement was met by well wishes from his supporters and fellow party members, such as Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

As of Sunday morning, Pakistan has reported 33,970 coronavirus cases and 6,823 deaths. Experts warn that Pakistan is currently experiencing a second wave of the virus as cases are rising steadily. Recently, the country reported over 1,000 new cases in a 24 hours, the highest single-day rise in over three months.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ali Zaidi Coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.