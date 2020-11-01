Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi tests coronavirus positive

Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He announced the news Saturday night via Twitter.

He said he will be quarantining and isolating himself but said he “wasn’t out”.

Zaidi said he will keep using social media and “expose those who have robbed this nation and continue to damage us even today”.

His announcement was met by well wishes from his supporters and fellow party members, such as Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

As of Sunday morning, Pakistan has reported 33,970 coronavirus cases and 6,823 deaths. Experts warn that Pakistan is currently experiencing a second wave of the virus as cases are rising steadily. Recently, the country reported over 1,000 new cases in a 24 hours, the highest single-day rise in over three months.