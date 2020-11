A woman and four men were killed after a passenger jeep fell in a ditch near Lohar Banda in Mansehra on Monday.

According to rescue teams, two passengers died on the spot.

“Three of them died while they were on the way to hospital,” a rescuer said, adding that the accident took place after the driver lost control over the speed of the jeep.

The driver and a child on board were injured. They were immediately sent to King Abdullah Hospital, Mansehra.