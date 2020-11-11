Wednesday, November 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1442
Mandi Bahauddin man shoots aunt for finalising her daughter’s marriage

Police team formed for perpetrator's arrest

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mandi Bahauddin man shoots aunt for finalising her daughter’s marriage

Photo: File

A man shot and killed his aunt for finalising her daughter’s proposal with another man in Mandi Bahauddin, police said Tuesday night.

According to the victim’s daughter, the attacker was furious that her mother was getting her married to someone else. “He came to our house and opened fire on my mother,” she told the police, adding that he then escaped.

The police have shifted the body to the DHQ Hospital for a postmortem. The victim’s daughter’s statement has been recorded and a case has been registered.

A special police team has been formed to arrest the perpetrator.

