Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Man kills one-year-old nephew in Mandi Bahauddin

He threw the child in a canal

Posted: Nov 25, 2020
A man allegedly killed his one-year-old nephew by throwing him in a canal in Mandi Bahauddin because his sister married the man of her choice five years ago, the child’s father said Wednesday.

“My child slept with his mother at night,” said the child’s father. “His mother went to watch TV to my brother’s home and when she returned my son wasn’t there.”

He added that they looked for him all night but couldn’t find him.

The family has nominated six people in the FIR.

“We have registered an FIR and his body was found in a canal at 6:45am,” the area’s station house officer told SAMAA TV. He added that they are carrying out raids to arrest the accused.

