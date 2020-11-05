Man kills mother in Lahore: police

A man has killed his mother in Lahore’s Hanjarwal, police said Thursday.

According to police, the woman, identified as Samina Khattak, was a member of the city’s showbiz industry and her son killed her because he thought she had an affair.

A police official told SAMAA TV that a local watchman had informed the police that he found the blood soaked body of a woman in a house. When police reached the scene, the official added, they found a knife and stick lying near the body.

The accused has been arrested and he has confessed to murdering his mother.