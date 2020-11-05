Thursday, November 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Man kills mother in Lahore: police

He has confessed to murdering her

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Man kills mother in Lahore: police

A man has killed his mother in Lahore’s Hanjarwal, police said Thursday.

According to police, the woman, identified as Samina Khattak, was a member of the city’s showbiz industry and her son killed her because he thought she had an affair.

A police official told SAMAA TV that a local watchman had informed the police that he found the blood soaked body of a woman in a house. When police reached the scene, the official added, they found a knife and stick lying near the body.

The accused has been arrested and he has confessed to murdering his mother.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lahore, Police
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
Dollar falls below Rs160 after 25 weeks
Dollar falls below Rs160 after 25 weeks
Video: Zartaj Gul shuts down reporter's unprofessional question with elegance
Video: Zartaj Gul shuts down reporter’s unprofessional question with elegance
Beware of purchasing plots in 69 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 69 Karachi cooperative housing societies
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.