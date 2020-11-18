Wednesday, November 18, 2020  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Man asks why Sindh ruled motorcycles don’t need side mirrors

Posted: Nov 18, 2020
Photo: AFP

A man from Karachi has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court challenging the law exempting side mirrors on motorcycles in the province.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case on Wednesday.

A law exempting side mirrors on motorcycles was passed by the Sindh government in 1969, the petitioner told the court. “But riding a motorcycle becomes hazardous without side mirrors.”

“Motorists can’t see the vehicles coming from either sides and it becomes more difficult when you’re wearing a helmet,” he pointed out, adding that this, in turn, leads to increased road accidents.

The petitioner demanded that the law should be repealed immediately and motorists driving motorcycles without them should be fined.

The bench has issued notices to the Sindh government and DIG traffic and has summoned a report on the law from them at the next hearing.

