HOME > News

Man arrested for stealing ATM hard disks in Islamabad

He used the money to buy drugs

Posted: Nov 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 21, 2020
Man arrested for stealing ATM hard disks in Islamabad

The Islamabad police arrested a man for stealing digital video recorders and hard disks from ATM machines, a police official said Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Umar Farooq and used to work as a CCTV technician and knew about the business, Rural Islamabad SP Farooq Buttar told SAMAA TV.

“He was stealing ATM machines’ DVR and hard disks because he knew about it as a technician,” he said.

The man, according to SP Buttar, was selling the stolen DVRs and hard disks to buy drugs.

