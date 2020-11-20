Man arrested for smuggling 65 cellphones at Lahore airport

The customs officers deployed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore arrested a man for smuggling 65 cellphones worth millions of rupees on Friday.

The man had arrived from Dubai.

According to the officers, the cellphones seized from his possession were worth over Rs4 million.

The suspect, identified as Imdadullah, used to sell cellphones in markets in Lahore and Karachi, an officer said, adding that he has been doing it for a while now.

A case has been registered.