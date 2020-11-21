Maids steal 15 tolas of gold from Karachi house

Two maids stole 15 tolas of gold from a house in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, police said Saturday.

The police have registered a case against them at the Sharae Faisal police station. The robbery took place on November 17.

According to the family, the women introduced themselves as Sana and Aisha when they came to work there a week ago. They could not get copies of their national identity cards.

The family said only their father was at home when the maids stole the gold.