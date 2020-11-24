Mahira Khan, Sania Nishtar among BBC’s 100 most influential women

Actor Mahira Khan has another feather in her cap. She has been chosen as one of BBC’s 100 most influential women who have helped drive social change this year.

According to the publication, Khan has made to the list because of her activism to highlight social issues in Pakistan and for “changing the narrative” in films and on TV.

“Khan is no ordinary actress – she is outspoken against sexual violence, refuses to endorse skin-lightening creams and supports the fight against racism,” it stated.

Khan has also been vocal about her support for Afghan refugee children in Pakistan. She is a national goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Sania Nishtar has been included in the list too. She is the head of Pakistan’s Ehsaas Poverty Alleviation Programme which aims to provide monetary relief to people who are directly affected by the country-wide lockdown.

One name on the list has been left blank as a tribute to all those women across the world who have extended their support to others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list includes women such as Michelle Yeoh, star of the new Avatar and Marvel films, Sarah Gilbert, who heads the Oxford University research into a coronavirus vaccine, Jane Fonda, a climate activist and actor, and Bilkis Bano, an 82-year-old woman who became the face of the longest-running protest against the citizenship law in India.