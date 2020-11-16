Monday, November 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1442
News

Lower Dir reports ‘record snowfall’ in November

Rescue operations underway

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Lower Dir was gripped by extreme cold weather after record rain and snowfall on Sunday which is expected to continue today [Monday].

On Sunday, 108mm rain was recorded in the region after which the temperature plunged to minus two degrees. Over three feet of snow was reported in Kumrat and Kohistan while Naran experienced snowfall upto two feet.

Multiple roads were blocked. A total of six residents and cattle got stuck at Ganshan top. According to the district administration, a team has been sent to rescue them.

The Lowari Tunnel connecting Dir and Chitral has been closed.

Other areas up north such as Chitral, Mansehra, Abbottabad, parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Nathiagali experienced the season's first snowfall along with cool winds.

In Chitral, over three feet of snow was recorded in the last two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain-thunderstorms with snowfall is expected in Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa throughout the week.

