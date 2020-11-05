Thursday, November 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Local holiday announced in Hafizabad for PM Khan’s visit: notification

Offices of local and provincial departments will remain closed

Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Local holiday announced in Hafizabad for PM Khan’s visit: notification

File photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

The administration in Hafizabad has declared a local holiday in the district on November 7 due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit.

In a notification, Hafizabad’s Deputy Commission Naveed Shahzad Mirza said all the offices of local and provincial departments will remain closed across the district on November 7, 2020.

“This order shall be applicable only to the offices of local and provincial departments,” read the notification.

The doctors, paramedical staff, rescue and police officials will, however, continue to perform their duties.

hafizabad Imran Khan
 
Hafizabad, Imran Khan, Imran Khan visit, Holiday
 

