HOME > News

Lawyer told to leave IHC courtroom for violating coronavirus SOPs

She was not wearing a mask

Posted: Nov 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Lawyer told to leave IHC courtroom for violating coronavirus SOPs

Photo: AFP

A woman lawyer was told the leave the courtroom of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah for violating coronavirus SOPs.

The woman wasn’t wearing a mask while she took the rostrum.

Justice Minallah stopped her from speaking. He said that no person will be allowed to take the rostrum if he/she is not wearing a mask.

She was allowed in after she wore a mask.

The court has made it compulsory for everyone entering the court building to wear masks and get their temperatures checked.

on November 25, a lawyer had caused a brief panic in the Supreme Court after he revealed during a hearing at Courtroom No. 1 that he has contracted the coronavirus.

“I have appeared in court even though I have coronavirus,” said Barrister Adnan Khan while speaking to a bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Justice Ahmed scolded the man for his callousness. “You are playing with the lives of others,” the judge remarked.

Pakistan is currently facing the second wave of the novel coronavirus. The country has reported 398,024 cases so far. Over 8,000 people have died and 341,423 have recovered.

