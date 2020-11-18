Wednesday, November 18, 2020  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lawyer goes to court for compulsory Quran teaching in schools

Existing law be implemented, says petitioner

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Lawyer goes to court for compulsory Quran teaching in schools

Photo: File - AFP

Azhar Siddiqui, a lawyer, has petitioned the Lahore High Court over the implementation of compulsory teaching of Quran in all educational institutes in Pakistan.

The court has sought responses from the chairman of the Higher Education Commission and the federal secretary for religious affairs.

The petition asked the court to order the authorities to ensure implementation of the Sections 3 and 4 of the Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran Act, 2017, of the Constitution.

Siddiqui asked the court to order Punjab to ensure implementation of similar act, enacted in 2018 by the province. This is so “that the true teachings and guidance of the Holy Quran and its understanding is dispersed among the news generation of Muslims in Pakistan.”

He said that the court should also ask Punjab authorities to notify all public and private schools in the province to initiate Naazrah Quran classes from grade 1 to 4, and teachings of Quran along with translation from grade 6 to 12.

The National Assembly passed the bill in April 2017, making teaching of the Holy Quran compulsory for Muslim students in all educational institutions.

In June this year, Punjab government made teaching of the Quran with translation mandatory for all Muslim university students.

FaceBook WhatsApp
quran quran teaching pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.