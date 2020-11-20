Lahore woman arrested for displaying weapons on social media

A case has been registered too

The Millat police have arrested a woman for posting a video of herself firing aerial shots on her balcony in Lahore.

The woman, identified as Ayesha, can be seen firing three shots in the video.

A case has been registered against her too.

Two other men were arrested in Lahore's Shahdara for display of weapons too. The police are investigating them.

Last year, the police along with the Federal Investigation Agency launched a campaign to crackdown against the display of weapons on social media. The police said that they will arrest the suspects and block their social media accounts too.

The Lahore police said that they have arrested 300 people so far for violating the ban.