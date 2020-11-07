Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Woman, three-year-old daughter murdered in Lahore’s Green Town

An FIR has been registered

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Woman, three-year-old daughter murdered in Lahore’s Green Town

Photo: Online

A woman and her daughter were murdered by unidentified persons in Lahore’s Green Town on Friday

According to the police, 36-year-old Nazia and her three-year-old daughter Urooj were attacked and killed at their home. A “sharp object” was used for the murder, said the police.

Their family said they didn’t have enmity with anyone.

“No one ever threatened us,” said Muhammad Ismail, Nazia’s brother.

The victim’s husband said he was at a medical store when he was informed of the murder.

The police and forensic teams have collected evidence from the site for investigation.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Ismail at the Green Town police station.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Beware of purchasing plots in 69 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 69 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.