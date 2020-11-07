Woman, three-year-old daughter murdered in Lahore’s Green Town

A woman and her daughter were murdered by unidentified persons in Lahore’s Green Town on Friday

According to the police, 36-year-old Nazia and her three-year-old daughter Urooj were attacked and killed at their home. A “sharp object” was used for the murder, said the police.

Their family said they didn’t have enmity with anyone.

“No one ever threatened us,” said Muhammad Ismail, Nazia’s brother.

The victim’s husband said he was at a medical store when he was informed of the murder.

The police and forensic teams have collected evidence from the site for investigation.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Ismail at the Green Town police station.