Lahore: Two passersby injured in clash between cricket teams

A forty-year-old man and his 12-year-old son passing by a ground in Lahore were injured after gunshots were fired during a clash between two cricket teams playing there on Sunday, the police said on Monday.

The teams were playing at Ali Park located Ravi Road. Both of them were immediately shifted to a hospital.

“We were going to a market in the area when we saw one of the players get injured,” the injured man, Nafees, said. “All of a sudden gun shots were fired and there was chaos everywhere.”

The 12-year-old was shot in the stomach and has been declared to be in a critical condition. His mother has demanded that the perpetrators be arrested immediately.

The police have started investigations into the case and are on the look-out for the suspects.