Lahore teenager arrested for raping seven-year-old

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for raping a seven-year-old girl in Lahore’s Gulshan-e- Iqbal, the police said on Monday.

The suspect lived in the same neighbourhood. According to the child’s family, she had left her house to buy some edibles from a nearby shop.

The perpetrator forcefully took her to the roof of a nearby shop and raped her, the survivor’s father told the police. “I and my wife were not at home when the crime was committed. My daughter narrated the incident to me when we came back home.”

Following this, her father registered a complaint at the area’s police station. The police arrested Iqbal. “He confessed to his crime during interrogation,” SHO Muhammad Shoaib said.

DNA samples of the suspect have been sent for tests and a medical examination of the survivor was conducted as well.