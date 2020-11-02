Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Lahore teacher arrested for kidnapping 13-year-old boy

Suspect granted bail, boy rescued

Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Editing & Writing | Muzhira Amin
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore teacher arrested for kidnapping 13-year-old boy

Photo: File

Police have arrested a tuition teacher for kidnapping her 13-year-old student in Lahore.

According to the family, the boy had left for his tuition class on October 15 but never came back after which they registered a missing person complaint at Nawankot police station.

On October 29, police conducted a raid near Jaranwala and arrested the suspect, identified as Tahira. The boy was rescued.

“My son told me that the teacher first took him to a bus stand and then took him to Jaranwala on a bus,” his mother said. She said that Tahira’s brothers have been threatening the family.

The police, on the other hand, said that the suspect had taken the child to escape from her house. She was granted bail on October 30.

