HOME > News

Lahore singer Shabnam Majeed’s brother shot dead

Family has accused the victim's brothers-in-law of murder

Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Lahore singer Shabnam Majeed's brother shot dead

Photo: Shabnam Majeed/Facebook

The brother of renowned singer Shabnam Majeed was murdered in Lahore’s Badami Bagh on Tuesday, the police said.

The victim’s family has accused his brothers-in-law of the crime. According to Majeed, there was some fight ongoing between her brother and his wife.

“On Tuesday night, we heard shots fired outside our house,” the singer said. “When we went out, I saw my brother lying in a pool of blood.”

He was immediately taken to hospital but couldn’t survive.

A murder case has been registered and statements of eyewitnesses, including Majeed have been recorded. The police said they have collected evidence from the crime scene.

Further investigations are underway.

