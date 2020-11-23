Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Lahore: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza request for 2-week parole

Shehbaz's mother passed away on Sunday

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Lahore: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza request for 2-week parole

Photo: File

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz have requested parole from the deputy commissioner of Lahore.

On Sunday, Shehbaz’s mother, Begum Shamim Akhter, passed away in London. Her funeral prayers will be offered in London.

To attend the funeral, Shehbaz and Hamza have requested for two weeks parole. A letter was submitted at the commissioner’s office on Monday by PML-N leader and lawyer Attaullah Tarar.

If the request is granted, the leader will leave immediately. Both Hamza and Shehbaz are presently behind bars at the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

According to Tarar, two funerals will be held for Begum Shamim, one in London and one in Lahore.

After the news came out, Prime Minister Imran Khan condoled with the Sharifs in a statement. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, too, condoled with them in a statement issued by the ISPR.

Hamza Shehbaz PML-N Shehbaz Sharif
 
