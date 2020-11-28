Saturday, November 28, 2020  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Lahore police orders detention of activist Ammar Ali Jan

He was accused of "harassing general public"

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore police orders detention of activist Ammar Ali Jan

Photo: File

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik has ordered issued detention of activist Ammar Ali Jan for “harassing the general public” and posing “danger to public peace”.

The order was issued under Section three (power to arrest and detain suspected persons) of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. Under the charges, Jan will remain under house arrest for 30 days.

“There is credible information that [Jan], along with his accomplices, will create law and order situation and cause harassment among the general public,” the order said.

“He is in the habit of to harass the general public and symbol of frightens.”

The activist was attending a students’ protest at Lahore’s Charing Cross on Friday.

According to reports, the police arrived at the scene to arrest Jan but he escaped with his friends. A police van then followed his car. His car was stopped by the police at Gulberg Main Boulevard, from where he was taken to a police check post.

The activist and his friend were allowed to leave after assurance that they will appear before the station house officer of the Civil Lines police station within two hours.

He said that senior lawyers will plead their case on Monday at the Lahore High court.

Jan is the only person whose arrest warrant was issued.

RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

