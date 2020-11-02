Lahore: 60-year-old man shot dead over money

A 60-year-old man was shot dead in Lahore’s Baghbanpura over a money dispute, the police said Monday.

Ashraf’s body has been shifted to a morgue after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

The police said that Azhar and Akram, two residents of Baghbanpura, have been engaged in a money dispute for the last few years. Azhar has claimed that Akram owes him Rs500,000.

Ashraf was supporting Akram and this angered Azhar and he opened fire at him. The suspects are absconding.

A case has been registered.