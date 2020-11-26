Thursday, November 26, 2020  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Lahore men booked for aerial firing at friend’s wedding

Police seized rifles, bullets from them

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lahore men booked for aerial firing at friend’s wedding

Photo: SAMAA TV

The police arrested three men on Wednesday for aerial firing at a friend’s wedding in Lahore’s Nawankot.

A video was uploaded on social media after which the police took action.

According to Lahore investigation SP, the men were arrested for creating chaos and spreading fear in the area. Three rifles, 12 magazines and hundreds of bullets were found on them.

The suspects were identified as Asad Nagra, Zarrar Nagra and Shiraz Nagra. A case has been registered under Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act and 337-H2 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of other) of the Pakistan Penal Code for firing into the air.

Earlier this month, the Kohlu district of Balochistan banned aerial firing.

aerial firing Lahore
 
