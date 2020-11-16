Monday, November 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1442
Lahore men accused of murder shot outside court

Police have arrested the suspect

Posted: Nov 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Lahore men accused of murder shot outside court

Photo: File

Two brothers, accused of murder, were shot dead outside a sessions court in Lahore on Monday afternoon, the police said.

Riasat and Bilal were brought to court in the morning for a bail hearing in a murder case.

They were shot while entering court and died on spot. The police managed to arrest the suspect, Kafeel, before he could escape.

“Kafeel had filed a case against the brothers for murdering one of his family members,” a police officer said, adding that the crime was committed to seek revenge.

An FIR has been registered against him.

In July, a Peshawar man was shot dead during the hearing of a blasphemy case against him at a sessions court on Wednesday. The 24-year-old shooter, Khalid, was arrested by the police on the spot.

