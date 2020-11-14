Lahore man dies in custody, family accuses police of torture

A man, identified as Rizwan, died in police custody in Lahore Friday night. His family has accused the police of torturing him to death.

The incident took place at the Wahga police station. According to the police, constables Usman and Tahir found the victim unconscious near the roadside.

“They were taking Rizwan to a hospital in Manwan but he passed away on the way,” a police officer said.

The victim’s family, on the other hand, claimed that Rizwan had been tortured to death by the police. “This is a murder and the police are responsible for it,” the victim’s relative said, adding that the police are now trying to cover up the murder.

Punjab IG Inam Ghani has taken notice of the death and summoned an inquiry report by Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh.

Earlier in October, in a similar incident, a man arrested on charges of robbery passed away in the custody of the Lahore police. The family of the man had accused the police of torturing him as well.

According to the Custodial Death and Custodial Rape (Prevention and Punishment) Act, 2014, whoever commits the offense of custodial death or custodial rape will be punished with life imprisonment and a fine of Rs3 million.