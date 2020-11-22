Lahore man arrested for raping seven-year-old girl

A man was arrested for raping a seven-year-old girl in Lahore’s Nawab Town, the police said on Sunday.

The child was raped on November 13 when she had left her house to get things from a nearby shop. According to the police, the suspect took her inside an empty shop and raped her there.

“He managed to escape afterward,” a police officer said. A complaint was lodged at the area’s police station by the survivor’s parents. Her medical reports corroborated the rape.

During a raid on Saturday, the police caught the suspect. He confessed to the crime during questioning.

An FIR has been registered.