Lahore gang arrested for filming objectionable content, blackmail

The Lahore police arrested three men for blackmailing people with objectionable videos and extorting money from them

The suspects lured people into coming to their flat through a live video chat application, according to police. They forced them to remove their clothes, filmed them, and later used those videos for blackmailing and extorting money.

They also trapped men by wearing burqas and posing as women.

The police have arrested Ahsan, Umer and Naeem. Raids are being conducted to arrest the fourth member of the gang, who is on the run.

According to police, eight cases have been filed against the suspects in past.