Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Lahore gang arrested for defrauding people

They looted millions of rupees

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lahore gang arrested for defrauding people

Photo: Online

The Lahore police have arrested a gang who was defrauding people of millions of rupees through a business scam.

They would tell people that they will use their money to invest in a business and return the amount with great profits.

The in-charge at the Kot Lakhpat police station’s investigation department, Umar Daraz, told SAMAA TV that there are several FIRs registered against the suspects in multiple police stations.

On hearing the news of ring leader Akramul Maroof Toka’s arrest, one of the fraud victims reached the police station and demanded his money back.

