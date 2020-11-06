Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
Three JuD leaders convicted in illegal funding case

Lahore court sends two leaders to jail for 16 years

Posted: Nov 6, 2020
Abdul Rehman Makki, the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed, seen in a screen grab from a YouTube video taken on May 15, 2019.

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has sentenced three Jamaat-ud-Dawa leaders to jail after convicting them in an illegal funding case.

Prof Zafar Iqbal and Muhammad Ashraf have been sentenced to a cumulative of 16 years in prison each, while Prof Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, the brother in law of Hafiz Saeed, has been sentenced for one year.

The court recorded the statements of the witnesses and reviewed the evidence submitted against them. They have been convicted of collecting funds for the party through illegal means.

On June 18, four members of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba were convicted in a terror financing case.

The court awarded imprisonment for five years each to Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid. Two others, Hafiz Abdul Salam and Makki have been given imprisonment for one year each.

The accused were convicted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The verdict said that the accused “arranged, managed, solicited, supported and obtained a property in the name of Al Anfaal Trust” which is a subsidiary organization of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

