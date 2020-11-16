Lahore: Body of 8-year-old found in a garbage can

The body of an eight-year-old child was found in a garbage can in Lahore’s Mominpura, the police said on Sunday.

The child had gone to a shop near her residence on Saturday but never came back home. “After searching the entire day, we registered a missing person complaint at the nearby police station,” her father said.

On Sunday, her body was found in a garbage can in the area. Her body was immediately moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The victim’s neighbour and relative, Nadeem, has been detained by the police over suspicion and is being questioned.”We have taken his DNA samples and have sent them to the laboratory,” a police officer said.

The child’s family has demanded that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar take notice of the crime and immediately order the arrest of the culprits.

A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.