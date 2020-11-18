Wednesday, November 18, 2020  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Lahore administration suggests smart lockdown for nine neighbourhoods

Punjab University boys' hostel also put under lockdown

Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Lahore administration suggests smart lockdown for nine neighbourhoods

Photo: Online

The district administration has suggested a smart lockdown to be imposed in nine neighbourhoods of Lahore after the number of coronavirus cases in the city rose.

According to the recommendation, cases in Johar Town block F, Wapda Town, Valencia, Paragon City, Defense Phase 4 FF-Sector, Sector-AA, Sector-BB and Sector-CC have increased.

A smart lockdown will be imposed at the boys’ hostel of the University of Punjab, it said, adding that the entry and exit of these areas will be closed tonight [Wednesday].

A request has been submitted to the Punjab Health Department.

Earlier in the day, two schools in the city were closed down after teachers and students there reported coronavirus.

Last week, the Punjab Government had sealed New Muslim Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Garden Town, Shadman, and Askari XI.

All hospitals and medical stores in these areas have been allowed to remain open throughout the day.

  • Milk shops will be open from 7am to 7pm.
  • Grocery stores will be open from 7am to 7pm.
  • Bakeries will be open from 7am to 7pm.
  • Petrol pumps will be open from 9am to 7pm.

Residents are not allowed to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary and people without masks are being fined.

The virus has so far claimed 7,230 lives in Pakistan, according to official figures. According to experts, the second wave of the deadly virus has started in the country.

On November 18, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government will not go towards a complete lockdown. “Areas with fewer cases will be monitored and a lockdown will only be imposed there if cases increase.”

