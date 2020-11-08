Sunday, November 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1442
KP wedding hall owners threaten to protest NCOC ordered closure

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Not everyone is on board with the government’s decision to put an end to indoor events to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

On November 6, the National Command Operation Centre placed a ban on gatherings at wedding halls from November 20 in big cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The move comes as Pakistan is experiencing a second wave of coronavirus infections.

But the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wedding Hall Association doesn’t think rising cases warrant a ban on indoor weddings.

It has rejected the government’s ban and warned that it will stage protests if the government doesn’t withdraw its notification.

Under the NCOC decision, people will be allowed to hold weddings and other ceremonies in open spaces. A maximum of 1,000 people will be allowed to attend.

The wedding hall owners said they were implementing the government’s SOPs. We were affected before due to the coronavirus and now we can’t handle any more losses, they argued.

