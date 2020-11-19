Thursday, November 19, 2020  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Kohlu cylinder explosion death toll rises to 12

Cylinder exploded during a wedding function on November 8

Posted: Nov 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Photo: File

A child injured in a cylinder blast in Kohlu’s Bohri died at the Multan Burns Centre on Thursday, taking the explosion’s death toll to 12.

A cylinder had exploded during a wedding function on November 8. Thirty-three children standing near the cylinder were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Those in critical condition were moved to the Multan Burns Centre.

The government had announced Rs0.4 million each compensation for the families of the deceased, those in critical condition will receive Rs250,000 while those with minor injuries will be given Rs50,000.

Following the blast, MPA Mir Naseebullah Marri had reached the Kohlu DHQ Hospital to meet the injured people. He ordered the hospital management to provide them the best service.

