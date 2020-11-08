Sunday, November 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Kohlu: 30 injured in gas cylinder explosion during wedding

Over a dozen injured critically

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Kohlu: 30 injured in gas cylinder explosion during wedding

Photo: SAMAA TV

Thirty people were injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a wedding ceremony in Kohlu’s Bohri on Sunday afternoon, the police confirmed.

According to rescue officials, ambulances have reached on the site and are shifting the injured people to the DHQ Hospital.

Over a dozen people are reportedly in critical condition. They are being referred to hospitals in Punjab, the spokesperson of the Kohlu DHQ Hospital said.

Following this, MPA Mir Naseebullah Marri reached the hospital to meet the injured people. He ordered the hospital management to provide them the best service.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Gas explosion kohlu
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Kohlu explosion, kohlu wedding explosion
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.