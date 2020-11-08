Kohlu: 30 injured in gas cylinder explosion during wedding

Thirty people were injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a wedding ceremony in Kohlu’s Bohri on Sunday afternoon, the police confirmed.

According to rescue officials, ambulances have reached on the site and are shifting the injured people to the DHQ Hospital.

Over a dozen people are reportedly in critical condition. They are being referred to hospitals in Punjab, the spokesperson of the Kohlu DHQ Hospital said.

Following this, MPA Mir Naseebullah Marri reached the hospital to meet the injured people. He ordered the hospital management to provide them the best service.