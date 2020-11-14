Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

KMC targets districts South and Central in latest anti-encroachment drive

Footpaths and service roads cleared

Posted: Nov 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Last Updated: 44 mins ago
KMC targets districts South and Central in latest anti-encroachment drive

As part of its ongoing drive to remove illegal constructions in Karachi, the KMC’s anti-encroachment teams conducted an operation in districts Central and South on Saturday.

In District Central, the team targeted Firdous Colony in Nazimabad and the surroundings of Hyderi Market.

During the operations, the teams removed tea hotels’ items, cabins, gas cylinders, puncture repair equipment, food stalls and pushcarts.

In Hyderi Market, the KMC staff made an announcement ahead of removing the encroachments. They requested shopkeepers to pick up the items they had placed on the road and footpath themselves.

In District South, the anti-encroachment team removed encroachments from Machli Miyani Market in Kharadar.

During the operation, they removed hens’ cages and tea hotels’ items, as well as tables, chairs and cabins kept on roads and footpaths.

KMC Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui says the anti-encroachment department has conducted several operations in these areas.

“It is a continuing process and anti-encroachment operations will be launched in these areas again,” Siddiqui added.

He said after anti-encroachment operations, encroachers often often set up illegal businesses on roads and footpaths again.

Siddiqui said challans for setting up cabins and stalls on footpaths and service roads were being issued by the KMC. However, this practice was discontinued during former mayor Wasim Akhtar’s tenure. He directed the authority to cancel all challans and not issue new ones.

