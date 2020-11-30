KMC cancels allotment orders for its Hawkesbay Beach huts

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has cancelled all allotment orders for its huts at Hawkesbay Beach.

Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani directed the Land Department to take legal action against allotees who do not pay annual rent to the KMC.

The KMC has 254 huts at Hawkesbay Beach. These beach huts are allotted for a period of three years.

The Karachi administrator, who also heads the KMC, directed the authorities to take control of all KMC rented huts at Hawkesbay Beach.

He said the next auction of beach huts would be done at market value, as it would help increase the KMC revenue.

The KMC spokesperson said the Land Department has issued notices to the KMC beach hut allotees to remove their accessories from KMC property.