HOME > News

Khursheed Shah, Agha Siraj indicted in assets cases

They have denied the charges

Posted: Nov 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Khursheed Shah, Agha Siraj indicted in assets cases

PPP leaders Khursheed Shah and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani have been indicted in the assets cases against them along with their families.

Shah, his two sons and wives were among 18 others indicted in a Rs1.24 billion assets reference. He was presented before an accountability court in Sukkur on Monday.

The court was told that Shah has been seeking medical treatment at NICVD for the last year.

Agha Siraj Durrani indictment

Durrani, his wife, three daughters, and son have been indicted by a court in Karachi. They have been accused of owning assets beyond their known means of income.

Durrani and his family members have denied the charges

The court has summoned witnesses to record their testimonies at the next hearing.

