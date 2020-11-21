Khanpur bride drugs in-laws, takes off with gold, cash

A woman in Khanpur drugged her in-laws five days after the wedding and fled with Rs72,000 in cash and 12.5 grammes of gold, the police said on Saturday.

The robbery took place in the city’s Ahmed Town. The suspect’s husband and three family members were immediately taken to hospital.

According to the police, she had added sleeping pills to the family’s dinner the night before she fled. “Her husband’s uncle told us that he was suspicious of her behavior and had complained to her parents as well,” a police officer said.

He added that the suspect’s cousin, identified as Kashif, helped her in the crime. “He fled with her.”

A case has been registered. The police are on the lookout for the suspects.