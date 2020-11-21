Khairpur man files FIR against daughter for ‘modeling’

A man in Khairpur registered an FIR against his daughter for “modelling and going out with men”, the police said on Saturday.

According to the complainant, identified as Abdul Aziz Khilji, his daughter used to meet men and hung out with them. She also wanted to pursue modelling.

“She had demanded Rs200,000 from him a few days back but he refused to give the money to her,” the FIR read.

“I was sitting in my room today [Saturday] when she came in and asked me to give her the money,” Khilji told the police. “When I refused, she [the suspect] started damaging the washing machine, fridge and other things in the house.”

She threatened to get Khilji murdered by one of her friends, the FIR stated, adding that the suspect then burnt her father’s clothes.

Following the commotion, Khilji’s friends from the neighbourhood came to his house. “She left the house before they could catch her,” the victim added.

The police have arrested the woman. A case has been registered against her under Sections 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) of the Pakistan Penal Code.