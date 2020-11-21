Khairpur ASI Bilawal Wassan’s murder case registered

A murder case of Khairpur ASI Bilawal Wassan has been registered, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased was a nephew of Nawab Wassan, special assistant to the Sindh CM on the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Cell.

Earlier, the police had arrested three of the six men named in the FIR. They were identified as Saqlain Shah, Zahid Rajput and Faraz Rajput.

According to the complaint, Wassan had lent Rs5 million to Rajput. When he demanded the money back, he was murdered. The FIR includes sections of murder and the Anti-terrorism Act.

The three accused will be presented before a court today [Satruday].

Wassan’s charred body was found inside in a burning vehicle Tuesday night. Khairpur SSP Ameer Saud Magsi told SAMAA TV that the suspects tried to make it seem like a road accident.

The car was first placed beside a pole and the body was placed inside it, later the vehicle was torched, he said.

Wassan was posted at Laung Faqeer police check post. The police earlier claimed that he had gone to meet two people the night he was killed.