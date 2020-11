Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Saturday):

TLP founder Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s funeral will be held in Lahore at 11am. He died at the age of 55 on Thursday after being sick for three to four days.

Steering committee of the Sindh Education Department will discuss whether educational institutions should be closed due to rising infections.

The Sindh government has appointed Shamsuddin Soomro the Sindh Building Control Authority director-general.

The Economic Coordination Committee has approved in advance $150 million to purchase the coronavirus vaccine.

ICYMI: Wedding ceremonies can be held at halls and marquees in Karachi with open roofs. Click here to read the full story.