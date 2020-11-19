Video: We went on KCR’s first ride in 21 years

Take a look inside the bogies and get a feel for the trip

After 21 years, the Karachi Circular Railway went back to work on Thursday, although on a limited track.



Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed cut the ribbon to mark the resumption of the long awaited inter-city train service at the Karachi City Station.



The work on KCR is far from over. The route is not entirely its own track. There are still encroachments, tracks need to be repaired and new ones laid and stations and elevated ways need to be constructed.