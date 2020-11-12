Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Kashmore gang-rape: Police take video of four-year-old

It is unclear who allowed police to shoot the video

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
The district map of Kashmore. Image: SAMAA Digital

A video of the four-year-old girl who was raped in Kashmore has been shared on social media.

The video appears to have been shot by a smartphone. In it, the child stands between her mother and a policeman. Two more policemen stand just behind them. The video was shot by a policeman.

Read the full story here: Kashmore man confesses to rape of mother, young daughter

Her mother, who was also raped, asks the child to explain what happened.

The child starts sobbing and murmurs something. Her mother turns to the camera and translates it as an “uncle” had misbehaved. The child then shows the person shooting the video her injuries.

It is not clear who authorised the video of the woman and her child and why the child was not accompanied by a child protection officer or woman police officer.

