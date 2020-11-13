Friday, November 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Kashmore gang-rape: Sindh government takes responsibility for survivors’ rehabilitation

Recommends Quaid-e-Azam medal for ASI Muhammad Bux, Rs1m for daughter

Posted: Nov 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Kashmore gang-rape: Sindh government takes responsibility for survivors' rehabilitation

Photo: File

The Sindh government will do every thing and any thing for the recovery and rehabilitation of the woman and her four-year-old daughter who were gang-raped in Kashmore, the Sindh government’s province’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said.

On Thursday, a man, identified as Rafiq Malak, had confessed to raping a woman and her underage daughter in Kashmore. The FIR stated that the child was four to five years old and a medical examination confirmed the rape.

Police arrested Malak on Tuesday after the mother, who is from Karachi, said that he lured her into accompanying him to Kashmore with the promise of a Rs40,000 job. He was presented in a Larkana court Wednesday, which remanded him into police custody for three days.

Addressing the media regarding the case on Friday, Wahab said that the four-year-old and her mother are under treatment at the Civil Hospital, Larkana.

“The condition of the survivors is being constantly monitored by a special medical team and if need arises, they will be taken to a hospital in Karachi,” he said.

Wahab confirmed that the DNA samples of the perpetrators have been sent to a laboratory and the reports are expected to come within 24 to 48 hours.

“All the suspects in the case have confessed to their crime,” he said, adding that their statements have been recorded and submitted to the magistrate.

“An anti-terrorism court has taken cognisance of the case as well,” Wahab said.

The spokesperson lauded the “bravery” of Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Bux for his contribution in catching the perpetrators.

Bux took it upon himself to arrest the men. The ASI asked his wife talk to the accused and pretend to be the woman they asked for and then sent his daughter with the victim to lure him.

His daughter, in an interview to KTN, described how she helped with the arrest. She said she went along with the woman to a park, where the suspect was supposed to meet them. “I spoke with the man,” the ASI’s daughter said. “He asked me if I wanted a job.”

The police, who were hiding nearby, then arrested him.

Wahab said that the Sindh government will be requesting the federal government to award Bux the Quaid-e-Azam Medal. “His [the ASI] daughter will be given a reward of Rs10 million and all her educational expenses from today onward will be borne by the province.”

The spokesperson said that Bux has set an example for other residents of the country. “What he did is a lesson for us to make sure that animals like those men are caught and punished,” he concluded, promising severe punishment for the perpetrators.

